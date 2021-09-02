Haute Dolci Leeds: Luxury dessert restaurant launches new brunch menu with half price offer
Luxury dessert restaurant Haute Dolci is launching a new sweet and savoury brunch menu in Leeds.
The Light shopping centre venue will be one of the first Haute Dolci restaurants in the UK to launch the Le Brunch Collection, available every Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.
To celebrate the launch, customers can enjoy 50 per cent off their bill this weekend (September 4-5) when they order from the Le Brunch Collection.
The new brunch menu consists of the 'classic' and 'signature' collections. Diners can expect traditional brunch favourites from the classic collection, which includes pastries, scrambled eggs and cheesy toasties, while the signature collection promises dishes that look as good as they taste.
There are a variety of egg dishes on offer, including eggs benedict, avocado eggs on toast and the Spicy Hash – layers of fried eggs with crispy hash browns, on toasted brioche bread, topped with a spicy hollandaise sauce.
Or for something ‘A Little Eggciting’, this mouth-watering dish consists of scrambled eggs and roasted peppers, combined with red onions and fresh chillies blended with cheddar cheese. It's served in a deliciously flaky croissant for the perfect brunch hybrid.
For those that prefer a sweeter dish at brunch, the French toast is served with Sticky Toffee Banana or Berry Berry Good toppings, while the Bee-autiful Berry Pancakes are freshly made to order, drizzled with honey, scattered with mixed berries, granola, chia seeds and topped with creamy Greek yoghurt.
The Le Brunch Collection also offers a selection of savoury toasties and open sandwiches, such as the Marvellous Melt, Ultimate Club and Chic Italiano. As well as an array of fruity granola bowls, Viennoiseries pastries and signature Haute Dolci waffles are sure to satisfy any sweet tooth.
Diners can wash down their food with a selection of hot and cold drinks, including signature lattes, juice shots and chai teas.
Aysha Patel, restaurant manager at Haute Dolci Leeds, said: “We are thrilled to be one of the first Haute Dolci restaurants in the UK to launch the exclusive Le Brunch Collection.
"The new menu offers traditional brunch dishes all served with a unique, Haute Dolci twist, and we are excited to welcome both new and regular customers in to try this brand-new menu, which we are sure won’t disappoint.”