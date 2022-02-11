Relocating from its former home on Bond Street, the new gaming hub on The Headrow will offer bowling lanes, ice curling, live sport and two bars.

The ground floor is home to basketball machines and a large bar area where customers can choose from a selection of craft beers, cocktails and spirits, as well as pizza slices and fries.

The basement area boasts 10 bowling lanes, large shuffleboards, American pool tables, air hockey, ice curling and a second bar area.

Roxy Lanes general manager Cameron Mosley said: "This is an incredible location, right in the heart of Leeds city centre. While the Bond Street venue was a great starting point for us as a brand, it’s now time to up the ante and we’re delighted to be able to expand and offer our customers even more of that Roxy Lanes experience.

"The demand is already going through the roof for our new venue and we can’t wait to take gaming In Leeds to the next level."

