The annual Leeds festival Light Night is back – and a luxury apartment complex is getting involved for the first time.

Light Night, the UK’s largest annual arts and light festival, will be returning to Leeds city centre this week with a series of stunning shows taking over the city.

And brand new modern apartment complex The Junction in Whitehall will be opening its doors to the public on October 12 and 13 with a number of events in celebration.

It will be providing a pick of local food, drink and entertainment options for people of all ages to get involved with this Light Night.

The Junction will be hosting a number of Light Night celebrations this year, including food services by Homeboy Pizza and Three's A Crowd, live entertainment by James Brander, and signature cocktails being served on each evening in support of Leeds Action To Create Homes.

Guests will be able to tuck into some tasty food from a variety of local Leeds vendors, including pizza from Homeboy Pizza Co., as well as a hog roast and bar from Three’s A Crowd.

With each purchase of a signature cocktail, £1 will be donated to the Leeds Action To Create Homes initiative which refurbishes rundown houses in Chapeltown, Harehills and Burley and supports those suffering from homelessness or in need of housing.

Entertainment will also be on offer throughout the evenings of Light Night, with musician and songwriter James Brander playing live music throughout, as well as Poi and LED juggling performances. An opportunity for UV face paint will also be available, as The Face Paint Parlour will be bringing a pop of colour for the whole family.

Johnathan Lloyd, community manager at The Junction, said: “We’re really excited to be part of Light Night for the very first time. Leeds has so much heritage and culture, and as a brand new establishment in the city, it’ll be really exciting to be a part of that story.”

Ulf Pedersen’s ‘Droplets’ will feature at the Light Night celebrations.

It has also partnered with mental health brand Feel Good Club to project a series of powerful mental health messages during the festival.

Keira Lawlor, founder of Feel Good Club, said: “When The Junction approached us about projecting this messaging to the Leeds community for Light Night, we thought it was a great opportunity to raise awareness within Leeds.

"Feel Good Club’s aim is to make at least one person feel good about themselves each day and to normalise the conversation around mental health, so to be involved in projects like this is super important to us, especially with World Mental Health Day falling on the same week.”

And the collaboration is a perfect fit: The Junction keeps wellness at the forefront of its mission, adding to their message of “Don’t settle. Live.”

The Junction’s waterside location, overlooking both the River Aire and the Leeds Liverpool Canal, will also lend itself directly into the Light Night celebrations, as the complex has partnered with Leeds City Council and Ulf Pederson to deliver the astounding ‘Droplets’ light display.

Immersive and beautiful, the installation uses hi-fi and lo-fi technology to create stunning suspended water droplets, which emanate layers of sound throughout.