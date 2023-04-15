A brand new neighbourhood billed as a “luxury model rental concept” has opened in Leeds.
The Junction will offer 665 new one, two and three-bedroom apartments and “social spaces like lounges, co-working areas and private dining rooms” in The Whitehall area of the city. A viaduct over the canal is also being restored to offer residents a “secret garden that provides a peaceful 10-minute commute, a thriving event space and a place to connect with nature”.
The below pictures demonstrate what the apartments look like and what the completed development will look like. For more information or to be book a viewing visit The Junction’s website.
1. The Junction
The 'new neighbourhood' in Leeds will comprise of 665 apartments and social spaces like lounges, co-working areas and private dining rooms. Photo: Native Residential
2. The Junction
This CGI envisions the completed landscaped viaduct and The Junction neighbourhood, which offers a blend of city living and chances to connect with nature. As the development matures, landscaped gardens, pocket parks and the restored viaduct will aim to create natural spaces to unwind. Photo: Native Residential
3. The Junction
Balconies and terraces feature sweeping views of the South Leeds skyline – offering a unique view of the city. Photo: Native Residential
4. The Junction
Residents will receive access to perks and discounts at a selection of hand-picked local businesses through the Neighbourhood Heroes reward scheme. The member businesses include barista coffee shop 200 Degrees, Wellington Place eatery Mad Frans and live music and cocktail venue The Domino Club. Photo: Native Residential