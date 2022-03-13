Holi Colour Festival, held at Beaver Works on March 20, will be a seven-hour outdoor colour party with live DJs, Bollywood dance and street food.

Also known as the 'Festival of Colours', Holi is a popular Hindu festival which marks the arrival of spring.

It is traditionally celebrated by throwing coloured powders on friends and family, with plenty of food and drinks.

The Holi Colour Festival: Bringing Cultures Together will run from 12.30pm to 7.30pm.

Sponsored by Slingsby Gin, the event will host Indian street food stall Punjabi Heavens and a colours stand by Ministry of Colours.

As well as four DJs, there will be live performances from a Leeds Bollywood dance group led by Chiragi Solanki, who was recently recognised by the Lord Mayor of Leeds Asghar Khan.

British Sri Lankan singer-songwriter Arjun will perform a headline show at the festival.

Organiser Eshaan Kapoor said: "It's been my dream to bring something unique, exciting and colourful which Leeds hasn't seen before.

"Holi celebrates the beginning of spring as well as the triumph of good over evil.

"It is best known around the world for the powder that friends and families throw on each other and it's the festival of love, peace and happiness.

"Although the festival originated in India, it has been adopted in many places around the world.

"It's a time for people to get together and enjoy themselves."