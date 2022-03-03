Live At Leeds 2022: New acts announced for Temple Newsam festival including The Vaccines and Sports Team - how to get tickets
The new all-day field festival announced a further list of acts set to perform this summer.
The Vaccines, Sports Team, Dream Wife, Alfie Templeman and The Lounge Society are just some of the acts who will be heading to Leeds on Saturday 4 June for the new festival Live At Leeds: In The Park.
Read More
The acts will join previously announced headliner Bombay Bicycle Club as well as Arlo Parks, Easy Life, Kid Kapachi and Sea Girls for a day of indie and alternative festival frolics.
Speaking about the festival, punk band Kid Kapichi said: "We can’t wait to play Live at Leeds - we did their Ones To Watch show before and as always Leeds showed us a mental night.
"If that was anything to go by, Live At Leeds in the Park is going to be biblical."
Taking over the famous Temple Newsam Park, Live At Leeds: In The Park promises to be a crowning festival day, continuing those early steps that Live At Leeds has become known for across its city-centre roots and graduating to a huge outdoor festival.
Filled with artists who first made their mark at the city-wide event years ago, their journey continues as Live At Leeds adds a second show to its yearly calendar - setting itself apart as a voice to follow for some of the best in new music.
Below is the full list of acts announced for Live At Leeds: In The Park.
Full line-up so far:
Bombay Bicycle Club
The Vaccines
Sea Girls
Sports Team
Holly Humberstone
The Snuts
Dream Wife
Easy Life
Arlo Parks
Honne
Confidence Man
Lauran Hibberd
Cassia
Alfie Templeman
The Pigeon Detectives
Tribes
The Blinders
Stone
Dylan John Thomas
The Royston Club
The Mysterines
Kid Kapichi
Coach Party
Porij
The Lounge Society
Zuzu
Courting
Lime Garden
L’Objectif
Molly Payton
Kynsy
Finn Askew
ADMT
Sfven
How do I get tickets for Live At Leeds: In The Park?
Tickets for Live At Leeds: In The Park are on general sale now, with General Admission tickets starting from £55, plus special VIP tickets available from £75 (excluding booking fees) - tickets are available from the Live At Leeds website.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.