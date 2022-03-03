The Vaccines, Sports Team, Dream Wife, Alfie Templeman and The Lounge Society are just some of the acts who will be heading to Leeds on Saturday 4 June for the new festival Live At Leeds: In The Park.

The acts will join previously announced headliner Bombay Bicycle Club as well as Arlo Parks, Easy Life, Kid Kapachi and Sea Girls for a day of indie and alternative festival frolics.

Pictured is The Vaccines who have been announced as one of the acts for the new festival Live At Leeds: In The Park.

Speaking about the festival, punk band Kid Kapichi said: "We can’t wait to play Live at Leeds - we did their Ones To Watch show before and as always Leeds showed us a mental night.

"If that was anything to go by, Live At Leeds in the Park is going to be biblical."

Taking over the famous Temple Newsam Park, Live At Leeds: In The Park promises to be a crowning festival day, continuing those early steps that Live At Leeds has become known for across its city-centre roots and graduating to a huge outdoor festival.

Filled with artists who first made their mark at the city-wide event years ago, their journey continues as Live At Leeds adds a second show to its yearly calendar - setting itself apart as a voice to follow for some of the best in new music.

Below is the full list of acts announced for Live At Leeds: In The Park.

Full line-up so far:

Bombay Bicycle Club

The Vaccines

Sea Girls

Sports Team

Holly Humberstone

The Snuts

Dream Wife

Easy Life

Arlo Parks

Honne

Confidence Man

Lauran Hibberd

Cassia

Alfie Templeman

The Pigeon Detectives

Tribes

The Blinders

Stone

Dylan John Thomas

The Royston Club

The Mysterines

Kid Kapichi

Coach Party

Porij

The Lounge Society

Zuzu

Courting

Lime Garden

L’Objectif

Molly Payton

Kynsy

Finn Askew

ADMT

Sfven

How do I get tickets for Live At Leeds: In The Park?

Tickets for Live At Leeds: In The Park are on general sale now, with General Admission tickets starting from £55, plus special VIP tickets available from £75 (excluding booking fees) - tickets are available from the Live At Leeds website.