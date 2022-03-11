Leeds Whisky Festival will host tastings, masterclasses, street food and live entertainment during the event on April 9, organised by Rolling Social Events.

A raft of top brands have been announced for the festival and will sell more than 100 different whiskies between them.

Joining previously announced sponsors Nikka, Starward, Woodford Reserve, Slane and Port Askaig will be Rolling Social Events’ new mixer sponsor, Three Cents.

Inspired by bartenders, its range of premium mixers will provide an accompaniment to the whisky on the day.

Arbikie which will be bringing the world’s only rye scotch whisky to the festival.

Jack Daniels, Kavalan, Amrut and Benriach have also been unveiled on the line-up, as well as Yorkshire brands including Filey Bay and The English Whisky Co.

A ticket to the festival covers samples, talks, masterclasses and tastings, as well as a branded tasting glass and a guide.

In addition to the 100 different whiskies on show, there will be local craft beer and a range of highball cocktails served at the bar.

Guests can expect masterclasses including a crash course tasting into the world of Japanese whisky from Nathan Shearer, whisky ambassador of distributor Speciality.

Nathan said: "Here at Speciality Brands we’re absolutely thrilled to be taking part in the inaugural Leeds Whisky Fest.

"We’ve always worked very closely with bars, restaurants and retailers here and it’s great that there is now an event for us to come and talk to more people about our wonderful products.

"We’ll be bringing a host of whiskies from all over the world and introducing people to some of the fantastic producers that we’re lucky enough to work with including Nikka, Michter’s, Elixir Distillers, Amrut, Kavalan and Waterford.”

Ooey Gooey will be whipping up a host of sweet treats at the event, including exclusive bourbon brownies in collaboration with Woodford Reserve.

Mans Market will offer a unique dining experience at the festival, a combination of theatre and authentic Chinese food.

Sophia Austen-Meek of Mans Market said: "We’re thrilled to be part of the Leeds Whisky Festival and excited to bring our home grown brand of Chinese Street Food to the Whisky enthusiasts of Yorkshire.

"Mans Markets’ fun, street food vibe will let the drinkers feast in style whilst enjoying the quality brands on offer at the festival.”

Leeds Whisky Festival will take place on Saturday April 9 at Leeds Corn Exchange.

Punters can choose to head down to either the afternoon session (12-4pm) or the evening session (5-9pm) with tickets available for £40 at eventbrite.co.uk.