From a belly-filling brunch to a slice of cake and a coffee to curb the hunger until dinner time, there are plenty of cafes and coffee spots in Leeds to give a go this month.

Here are seven of the best rated cafes in Leeds according to reviews and ratings left on Google.

Mrs Atha's

18 Central Rd, Leeds LS1 6DE

Head down to Mrs Atha's to enjoy carefully poured coffee and tea, plus light meals and cakes, all in a cafe with a great urban vibe.

Often with a queue outside, Mrs Atha's is well worth the wait for a sweet treat.

Customers said: "This gem always has a queue outside and for good reason. In the heart of Leeds, Mrs Atha's takes pride in cooking up quality. Whether you've ordered a simple cappuccino, a stack of pancakes or a full English, Mrs Atha's never disappoints."

Laynes Espresso

16 New Station St, Leeds LS1 5DL

Known not only for its great brunch food, Laynes Espresso provides some of the best coffee blends in Leeds in a relaxed environment a short walk away from the train station.

Customers said: "The coffee, food and pastries are absolutely spot on - you really can't fault them. The staff here have a true passion for customer service and know exactly what they're doing when it comes to food and drink."

Opposite Cafe

26 Blenheim Ter, Woodhouse, Leeds LS2 9HD

Hidden amongst the masses of coffee shops and sandwich spots running alongside the University of Leeds, Opposite offers a caffeine haven for passers-by in need of a quick hit.

With plenty of vegetarian and vegan snacks on offer, it's no wonder this cafe remains one of the most popular along the Woodhouse stretch.

Customers said: "Lemon cake is delicious. Cute, cozy place just opposite the University. Good prices, organic food. Option for grilled sandwiches! Lovely staff. Front terrace is wonderful with all the lavender blooming."

Flamingos Coffee House

Central Arcade, Leeds LS1 6DX

Introducing Leeds's only late night LGBT+ friendly coffee house - Flamingos.

Opening back in 2018, this queer-friendly space is ideal for those wanting a late night catch-up with friends without a beer in hand.

Enjoy a range of savoury and sweets snacks whilst there, as well as plenty of hot and cold drink options.

Customers said: "Great little cafe. Little gem in the middle of nowhere. Something different than the usual well-known cafes. The staff is really nice and polite. Make your way down here. It is worth it."

San Co. Co

12 New Briggate, Leeds LS1 6NU

City centre coffee shop San Co. Co is rated 4.6 stars out of five on Google Reviews, making it one of the best places in Leeds for grabbing a bite to eat and a brew.

Customers said: "This is my favourite cafe In all of Leeds. I must come here at least twice a week and have done for the last three years since I discovered it. Food and service is always excellent, very friendly atmosphere and great coffee. The prices and portions are very generous and I honestly can’t recommend this place enough!"

Kapow Coffee

15 Thorntons Arcade, Leeds LS1 6LQ

Kapow Coffee can be found tucked away in the Thorntons Arcade as well as on The Calls.

The shop serves a wide variety of blends and cake on the side, with a shop open in the cafe for stocking up on a range of local and national roasters.

Customers said: "The location of Kapow Coffee, which is in the heart of Leeds' city centre, is indeed a good one. As you walk in, it instantly refreshes you with relaxing music and pleasant atmosphere, as well as a range of amazing coffee flavours. Definitely give them a try!"

Stage Espresso & Brewbar

41 Great George St, Leeds LS1 3BB

Stage Espresso and Brewbar serves up plenty of heart warming hot drinks alongside a selection of locally made cakes from Porterhouse Cake Co.

This cafe also offers a brunch menu with beers, soft drinks and wines available.