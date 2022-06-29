Holidaymakers criticise customer experience as Leeds Bradford Airport celebrates one million passengers

The airport took to social media channels to celebrate passing one million passengers this financial year but were inundated with a host of critical replies.

Airports across the country have faced criticism in recent months as staff shortages have left passengers facing increasingly wrong queues.

"We flew out Saturday afternoon and it was crazy busy. Check in staff were the slowest I’ve ever experienced. Two security points open out of the 4 there," commented on flyer.

"Security staff doing the best they could but the airport is simply not big enough. Hope I don’t need to fly from there again."

Another joked that half of the one million passengers were probably still queuing outside.

"I think most of them were there the same day as us. What a shambles." posted another.

Much of the critcism continued to centre around the security queues with LBA having particularly struggled in recent months.

Thousands have been left queuing out of the terminal building with staff calling passengers out as their flight times draw near.

"All but 2, had to queue outside." commented one.

While another asked "Are they all outside?"

Recently released figures revealed that more than a quarter of flights departing Leeds Bradford Airport were delayed or cancelled during April this year.

The CEO of Leeds Bradford Airport previously issued an apology to all customers impacted by 'current queuing issues'.

"I’m sorry for all passengers that have had a negative experience travelling at LBA in recent weeks and want to assure everybody across the region that we have solutions in place to fix these problems as quickly as possible," said, CEO, Vincent Hodder.

"We’re doing everything we can to make travelling through LBA is as smooth and comfortable an experience as possible, whilst also being a safe environment."