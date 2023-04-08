News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
4 hours ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
5 hours ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
5 hours ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
6 hours ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
6 hours ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Sausage and Cider Festival Leeds: Food and drink festival with live music to return to Royal Armouries

A sausage and cider festival is set to return to Leeds.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 8th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

Sausage and Cider Festival will take place at Royal Armouries on Saturday, May 6, enabling lovers of sausage and cider to test out a wide range of flavours. There will be three sausage stalls serving up flavours to suit a variety of tastebuds, including spicy pork and jalapeno and black pudding.

There will also be a vast array of touring ciders from breweries such as Westons and Lilley’s, with cider flavours such as pineapple and chocolate on offer. Live music will be provided by The Kings of Indie Rock, a band who cover tracks by the likes of Arctic Monkeys and Blur. They will be supported by singer-songwriter Darren Poyzer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The festival will be split into a day session and evening session, with the former running from 12pm until 5pm and the latter running between 6pm and 11pm. Over 80,000 people visited the festival across its various locations in 2022.

There will be a vast array of ciders on offer.There will be a vast array of ciders on offer.
There will be a vast array of ciders on offer.

Tom Cullen, the festival’s marketing manager, said: “After a successful year of the Sausage and Cider Fest indoors, we are excited for the year ahead and hope to welcome even more visitors nationwide.

"We’re delighted that after working closely with Leeds Council’s events team who have helped bring this unique food festival to the local area, we can ensure it will help secure and develop great economic benefit to the city by encouraging more visitors and supporting local businesses.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets are currently available to be purchased via the Sausage and Cider Festival website.

FoodLeeds