Sausage and Cider Festival will take place at Royal Armouries on Saturday, May 6, enabling lovers of sausage and cider to test out a wide range of flavours. There will be three sausage stalls serving up flavours to suit a variety of tastebuds, including spicy pork and jalapeno and black pudding.

There will also be a vast array of touring ciders from breweries such as Westons and Lilley’s, with cider flavours such as pineapple and chocolate on offer. Live music will be provided by The Kings of Indie Rock, a band who cover tracks by the likes of Arctic Monkeys and Blur. They will be supported by singer-songwriter Darren Poyzer.

The festival will be split into a day session and evening session, with the former running from 12pm until 5pm and the latter running between 6pm and 11pm. Over 80,000 people visited the festival across its various locations in 2022.

There will be a vast array of ciders on offer.

Tom Cullen, the festival’s marketing manager, said: “After a successful year of the Sausage and Cider Fest indoors, we are excited for the year ahead and hope to welcome even more visitors nationwide.

"We’re delighted that after working closely with Leeds Council’s events team who have helped bring this unique food festival to the local area, we can ensure it will help secure and develop great economic benefit to the city by encouraging more visitors and supporting local businesses.”

