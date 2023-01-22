In 2022, the event welcomed more than 80,000 visitors nationwide, visiting more than 50 locations across the UK. The festival offers a variety of flavours of craft ciders, including chocolate and pineapple, as well as more than 12 sausage flavours and live entertainment. As well as cider, there are other alcoholic drinks on offer, including prosecco, gin and beer, as well as soft drinks.

The indoor food and drink event will hold two sessions on Saturday May 6 at Leeds’ Royal Armouries, with live music from tribute acts to local bands, as well as on-stage sausage and chilli eating competitions. The Kings of Indie Rock will perform their versions of indie classics from bands such as the Arctic Monkeys, Blur, Kings of Leon and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Cullen, marketing manager for Sausage and Cider Fest, said: “After a successful year of the Sausage and Cider Fest indoors, we are excited for the year ahead and hope to welcome even more visitors nationwide. We’re delighted that after working closely with Leeds City Council’s events team who have helped bring this unique food festival to the local area, we can ensure it will help secure and develop great economic benefit to the city by encouraging more visitors and supporting local businesses.”

Sausage and Cider Fest is coming to Leeds Royal Armouries this spring (Photo: Simon Hulme)