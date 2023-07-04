Run Bramham 10k and 6K was established in 2016 and has since become a much-anticipated annual event for local residents. Volunteers will come together once again to host the event at Bramham Pavilion, in Bramham, on Sunday, July 9 from 10am onwards.

Each year, the run raises money for charity. In 2021 and 2022, all profits were donated to Martin House Children's Hospice in Boston Spa. The Run Bramham Committee is continuing to support the hospice this year, which is located near the village.

Both distances are open to races, runners, joggers and walkers. The 10k run is open 5's and the 6k run is open to aged 13+ and both routes promise scenic courses, multi terrain, through paths and trails in Bramham and will be lined with village supporters, water sprinklers and cheers.

Registrations

- Numbers to be collected at registration on the day

- Registration opens at 9am and closes at 9:50am

Routes

10K

- Begin on Freely Lane heading onto Aberford Road and Paradise Way.

- Left turn onto Spen Common Lane and Warren Lane and onto the top of Windmill Hill.

- Descend through the village of Bramham then up Almshouse Hill, fondly known as the Bramham Beast and return to the playing field on Freely Lane.

- Two water stations available.

6K

- The same as the 10k but splits at approximately 3.5k onto Headley Lane.

- Back down Freely Lane and a lap round the playing field to finish.

- One water station available.

Records

10K

- Paul Lyons, 34.39 in 2022

- Margaret Beaver, 40.36 in 2017

6K

- To be held this year.

Children’s Activities

- Five Start Sports, a multi-sports coaching company, will be providing activities for children to do.

- Activities will starts after the main event departure at 10am.

Refreshments

- Local bakers will host stalls and provide cakes, popular bacon sandwiches as well as tea and coffee.