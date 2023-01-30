A charming period farmhouse with origins that date back to 1675 is on the market for £1.25 million.
The present owners have commissioned craftsman joiners and stone masons to create bespoke features of great charm throughout the property, which offers flexible living accommodation of over 2,500 sq. ft. The property also benefits from garaging for three cars, a separate home office and, uniquely, its own private pub.
1. Flexible living accommodation of over 2,500 sq. ft
The present owners have, during their tenure, commissioned craftsman joiners and stone masons to create bespoke features of great charm throughout the property which offers flexible living accommodation of over 2,500 sq. ft.
Photo: Carter Jonas
2. Well proportioned sitting room
The principal reception room is a delightful well proportioned sitting room with a wealth of exposed beams, feature stone walls, fireplace with multifuel stove and oak flooring.
Photo: Carter Jonas
3. Open plan living/dining kitchen
The spacious family open plan living/dining kitchen has a comprehensive range of handmade units with marble preparation surfaces and matching island with butcher’s block and integrated split-level cooker.
Photo: Carter Jonas
4. Formal dining room
The formal dining room again exudes character with exposed stone walls and ceiling beams, fireplace with cast iron stove and double French doors opening out into the private courtyard.
Photo: Carter Jonas