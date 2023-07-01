Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Total Warrior Leeds: 15 amazing photos as brave challengers take on the Bramham Park obstacle course

The Total Warrior returned to Bramham Park with wet and muddy obstacles for challengers to take on

By Dennis Morton
Published 1st Jul 2023, 17:43 BST

Hundreds of challengers took on the Great Northern Mud Run in Bramham Park in Leeds on Saturday (July 1), testing themselves against fire, mud and water.

Established in 2010, the Total Warrior challenge is now one of the biggest obstacle course runs in the UK.

Challengers face up to 25 obstacles from a choice of four distances; 12K, 6K, Ultra and Junior Warrior (3K).

Here are 15 amazing photos from the event:

Hundreds of happy people took on the muddy challenge at Bramham Park on Saturday.

Total Warrior Leeds

Hundreds of happy people took on the muddy challenge at Bramham Park on Saturday. Photo: James Hardisty

A challenger climbs a slippery obstacle.

Total Warrior Leeds

A challenger climbs a slippery obstacle. Photo: James Hardisty

The event has been running since 2010 and is now one of the biggest in the UK.

Total Warrior Leeds

The event has been running since 2010 and is now one of the biggest in the UK. Photo: James Hardisty

Apart from climbing over slippery object and trekking the deep mud, challengers had to jump over fire.

Total Warrior Leeds

Apart from climbing over slippery object and trekking the deep mud, challengers had to jump over fire. Photo: James Hardisty

