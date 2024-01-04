A pop-up cafe for dogs and dog owners is coming to Leeds this January.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Golden Retriever Cafe, a social event for Golden Retrievers and their owners, is coming to Revolution Electric Press on January 24.

It is brought to the city by the team behind POP+BARK, a company that hosts dog cafes and discos, mixed-breed events and private parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most Popular

POP+BARK is hosting its popular Golden Retriever Cafe at Revolution Electric Press. Photo: National World

And this year, POP+BARK is back to host its popular Golden Retriever Cafe pop-up in the Cookridge Street bar after touring the country.

The POP+BARK website states: “Over 5,000 Goldies have attended our events from far and wide, so we're thrilled to be finally bringing this event to Leeds!

"Come and enjoy a really fun day out with your Goldie. Everything is geared around giving you and your dog the Best Day Ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With good food, off-lead Goldies, positive vibes and cuteness overload, you won't be able to resist soaking up all the fun. Big smiles and waggy tails are guaranteed!”

A ‘puppicino bar’ will be available for owners to purchase dog-friendly chocolate drops, fresh blueberries, peanut butter sprinkles, gravy bones and more.

Rudi's Doggy Bakery will also be present serving freshly baked pupcakes, biscuits and treats. For owners, Revolution will be serving its normal offering of bar food, cocktails and beers.

The 90-minute social event will feature lots of doggy furnitures, Autumnal props and a Pumpkin Patch for photo opportunities. Pet boutique The Crafty Dog Co will also be offering rope leads, bandanas and bows for purchase.