Revolution Electric Press Leeds: Team behind Dragon's Den business POP+BARK hosts Golden Retriever Cafe pop-up
Golden Retriever Cafe, a social event for Golden Retrievers and their owners, is coming to Revolution Electric Press on January 24.
It is brought to the city by the team behind POP+BARK, a company that hosts dog cafes and discos, mixed-breed events and private parties.
POP+BARK appeared on Dragon’s Den last January. It hosted its first ever Cockapoo Café pop-up in Revolucion de Cuba shortly after. This was alongside the popular Daschund Cafes, which have been held in Leeds since 2019.
And this year, POP+BARK is back to host its popular Golden Retriever Cafe pop-up in the Cookridge Street bar after touring the country.
The POP+BARK website states: “Over 5,000 Goldies have attended our events from far and wide, so we're thrilled to be finally bringing this event to Leeds!
"Come and enjoy a really fun day out with your Goldie. Everything is geared around giving you and your dog the Best Day Ever.
“With good food, off-lead Goldies, positive vibes and cuteness overload, you won't be able to resist soaking up all the fun. Big smiles and waggy tails are guaranteed!”
A ‘puppicino bar’ will be available for owners to purchase dog-friendly chocolate drops, fresh blueberries, peanut butter sprinkles, gravy bones and more.
Rudi's Doggy Bakery will also be present serving freshly baked pupcakes, biscuits and treats. For owners, Revolution will be serving its normal offering of bar food, cocktails and beers.
The 90-minute social event will feature lots of doggy furnitures, Autumnal props and a Pumpkin Patch for photo opportunities. Pet boutique The Crafty Dog Co will also be offering rope leads, bandanas and bows for purchase.
Find out more information about the event and how to buy tickets via the POP+BARK website.