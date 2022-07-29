The Dachshund Pup Up Cafe will take place at Revolution Electric Press on Sunday August 14.

The sausage dog tour first came to Leeds in Sheaf Street in 2019 and has grown in size – with up to 250 pooches visiting each event.

Puppy Jaffle at the Pup Up Cafe in Sheaf Street (Photo: Tony Johnson)

Former Leeds United and England footballer Kalvin Phillips was spotted at one event, bringing his own Dachshund along to play with the other pups.

During next month’s festivities, sausage dogs can enjoy unlimited dog treats and puppuccinos, while their owners will get the chance to mingle with other sausage dog parents.

Prizes will be given out for the best-dressed dogs in each session and there will be ball pits, tunnels and other toys for the pooches.

The event is organised by Pup Up Cafe, which hosts pop-up events across the UK.