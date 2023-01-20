Anushka Fernando and James Morgan, the founders of POP+BARK dog events, caught the interest of businessmen Steven Bartlett and Toukar Suleman on last week’s episode of the BBC One show – who offered investment to the couple. Negotiations later fizzled out and the pair were left without investment, but a big stamp of approval from the Dragons for their innovative business.

POP+BARK are behind the popular Daschund Cafes, which have been held in Leeds since 2019. Now, the company is bringing a Cockapoo Cafe for the first time – with a 90’s soundtrack and 90’s dress code encouraged.

Held at Revolucion de Cuba on Sunday March 5, the bumper event includes a Dachshund Cafe at 11.20am, the Cockapoo Café at 12.40pm, a Frenchie Café at 2pm and a Pug Cafe at 3.20pm. There will be doggy treats and a ‘pupuccino’ bar, a doggy boutique and 90’s photo opportunities, as well food and cocktails for humans.

POP+BARK co-founder Anushka said: “Dragons’ Den was an amazing experience and we feel honoured to have been chosen to pitch our business to the investors. We certainly had fun convincing them how much fun our events are and although we didn’t get investment, they loved the concept and I’m sure we’ll be seeing all of them and their dogs at an event soon.

"Bring your dachshund, pug, frenchie or cockapoo for a fantastic socialisation experience, lots of fun photo opportunities, treats and the chance to meet fellow dog owners in the local area. We have been to Leeds before with our events, we love how friendly and dog-crazy everyone is, we can’t wait to bring Cockapoo Café.

"I know there is a big Cockapoo community in Leeds, we’ve had so many requests to come here, we are looking forward to a great day. We also welcome dog lovers without their own dog to come along, great if you’ve lost your own dog or aren’t able to have a dog at home. It is literally the happiest day ever”.

Tickets can be purchased on the POP+Bark website.

