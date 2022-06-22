Popworld Festival returns to Millenium Square on Saturday 6 August with a stellar line up of acts, from pop royalty Peter Andre to Romanian duo The Cheeky Girls.

Others joining them on stage include noughties legends Fatman Scoop, S Club, Whigfield and 5ive, with a total of ten number one singles being performed by the groups on the main stage.

Popworld Festival returns to Millennium Square on Saturday 6 August with a stellar line up of acts including pop royalty Peter Andre. Photo: Getty Images

Yorkshire native turned killer DJ Paul Chuckle, of Chuckle Brothers fame, will also be spinning some classic pop anthems in a set of non-stop party hits.

Speaking about the Popworld Festival, organiser from Stonegate Group Robert Smith, says: “Finally, after three years in the making, we’re ecstatic that the Popworld Festival is 100% going ahead this year.

"We can’t wait to give everyone an amazing party and an unbelievable Popworld experience. We’re now 90% sold out of tickets and want to remind everyone to get theirs ASAP to avoid disappointment. We’ll see you all there!”

Tier one and two tickets have already sold out, with the last few tier three tickets still available to buy for £34.95.

The team behind the festival has also introduced a new VIP ticket which includes priority seating, a chance to meet the artists and a goody bag from Popworld Festival's sponsor, Ciroc Vodka.

The one-day festival will run until 11pm, with official Popworld Festival afterparties hosted at Popworld Lower Briggate, Popworld Cookridge Street and Walkabout Woodhouse Lane.