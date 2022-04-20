Festival season is now around the corner, with day festivals such as The Garden Party Weekender and Popworld Festival getting closer by the day.
Here are nine festivals happening this year in Leeds - which ones are you planning to attend?
1. Slam Dunk Festival
After making its home in Leeds 16 years ago, Slam Dunk is set to return to the city for a day-long party on Friday 3 June at Temple Newsam. So far headliners include Sum 41, The Dropkick Murphys and Alexisonfire, with support from local Leeds bands sure to be announced closer to the date. Festival organisers continuously work alongside their own label, Slam Dunk Records, to ensure that Leeds artists are represented in the line-up - with Leeds bands For You The Moon and Static Dress taking to the stage last year.
Photo: Anthony Longstaff
2. The Garden Party Weekender
The Garden Party returns to a brand new city centre venue this year on April 30 until May 1. Headliners include CC Disco, Absolute, Denis Sulta and Maribou State. Tickets are available now.
3. Popworld Festival
Popworld are launching the first ever Popworld Festival, bringing together some of the greatest pop acts of the 90s and 00s to Millennium Square. Headliners include 5ive, S Club, Fatman Scoop, Paul Chuckle and Peter Andre.
Popworld Festival kicks off on Saturday 6 August with tickets available through Millenium Square's website.
4. Let's Rock Festival
Let's Rock Festival returns to Temple Newsam on 25 June this year, with headliners Billy Ocean, Wet Wet Wet and Bad Manners. Tickets are now for sale with children under the age of three obtaining free entry.