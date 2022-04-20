1. Slam Dunk Festival

After making its home in Leeds 16 years ago, Slam Dunk is set to return to the city for a day-long party on Friday 3 June at Temple Newsam. So far headliners include Sum 41, The Dropkick Murphys and Alexisonfire, with support from local Leeds bands sure to be announced closer to the date. Festival organisers continuously work alongside their own label, Slam Dunk Records, to ensure that Leeds artists are represented in the line-up - with Leeds bands For You The Moon and Static Dress taking to the stage last year.

Photo: Anthony Longstaff