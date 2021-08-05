The Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park in Ramshead Approach, Seacroft, features a mix of adrenaline-fuelled courses and inflatable runs inspired by the programme. Chris Kamara, the legendary football pundit and Ninja Warrior UK co-presenter, will even be there to welcome the first few guests through the doors from 4.30pm today.
