Ninja Warrior Leeds: First pictures of the incredible adventure park opening today in Seacroft

If you’ve ever tuned in to the hit ITV show Ninja Warrior and thought you could take on the challenge, then a new adventure park opening in Leeds today will be right up your street.

By Abbey Maclure
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 4:45 am

The Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park in Ramshead Approach, Seacroft, features a mix of adrenaline-fuelled courses and inflatable runs inspired by the programme. Chris Kamara, the legendary football pundit and Ninja Warrior UK co-presenter, will even be there to welcome the first few guests through the doors from 4.30pm today.

Here are the first pictures from inside the adventure park:

Inspired by the hit ITV physical game show, Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park is opening its doors in Leeds today

The course - described as the first of its kind for the city - will welcome the first guests to Ramshead Approach, Seacroft, at 4.30pm

The epic venue will feature a mix of adrenaline-fuelled TV show-style courses and inflatable runs inspired by the family favourite programme

It promises to "combine fun, fitness, fire imaginations and have many discovering their inner Ninjas in no time", according to organisers

