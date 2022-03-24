These are some of the best places where you can go for a round of crazy golf in Leeds including Junkyard Golf. Picture: (Carl Sukonik/The Vain Photography)

Crazy golf has become very popular in recent years and can be enjoyed as part of a fun night out or just a few hours of entertainment with friends, family or co-workers.

Round up a group of people, head to the bar to grab cocktails, and go head to head on a reimagined golf green surrounded by quirky decor.

In no particular order, these are some of the best places where you can go for a round of crazy golf in Leeds.

Puttstars

Puttstars mini-golf centre in Leeds is home to three state-of-the-art and fully interactive 9-hole golf courses, each with a different theme.

Find your way around Zig Zag, test your aim on the Slingshot and watch your ball bounce around on the PinBall course.

Your scores are tallied up electronically as you move from hole to hole, and an extra feature of this bonkers game is the Joker.

Every player will get two jokers per game and will have the opportunity to multiply their points by two.

Prices start from £5.60 for adults, £4.60 for kids and £19.40 for families of four.

You can find Puttstars at The Springs, Century Way, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS15 8GB. To book a session, visit www.puttstars.co.uk/golf.

Junkyard Golf

Junkyard Golf has three different mashed-up crazy golf courses decorated with junk and UV lighting.

Wind your way through towers of tyres, written-off cars and auto-junk in Gary, weave your way through a tropical jungle and check out the glitter temples in ‘Pablo’ or head to Bozo featuring a twisted fairground.

Take your pick from their huge selection of creative cocktails and drinks, including ‘Cider Woods’ whilst you putt your way to victory.

Junkyard Golf can be found at The Light, The Headrow, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS1 8TL.

Prices start from £8.50 per person during off-peak times and £10 during peak times.

Roxy Ball Room

Roxy Ball Room is the home of competitive social gaming, and you can find a 9-hole golf course stashed away on the second floor.

The urban-style course features a variety of different holes with loop de loops, ramps and tight corners to manoeuvre around.

Away from the course, you can grab a few drinks with plenty of classic cocktails, sharing pitchers and alcoholic shakes on the menu.

Prices start from £6 per person, and you can book via www.roxyballroom.co.uk/