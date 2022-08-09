Founded in 1967 by Arthur France and his friends, the Leeds West Indian Carnival began as a celebration of the emancipation of slavery.

The event is widely recognised as being the oldest West Indian carnival in Europe and the biggest parade outside London.

Leeds West Indian Carnival is set to return later this month as it marks 55 years. Picture: Simon Hulme

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 event was unable to take place and the 2021 celebrations could only be held virtually.

In a Facebook post on confirming a return for 2022, the Carnival team said: "Let's come alive for 55! After a two-year absence, Leeds West Indian Carnival are pleased to announce that we will be back on the road for our 55th annual carnival where once again fantastic costumes will be on display."

Here's everything you need to know about the Leeds West Indian Carnival:

When is the carnival happening?

Each year the carnival is hosted on the last Monday in August, and this year is no exception.

The carnival will take place on Monday August 29, with a flourish of fantastic costumes, food, music, and a celebration of Caribbean culture.

What time does the parade start?

Jouvert Monday will begin at 6am around the streets of Chapeltown, while the main parade will hit the road at 2pm.

What route will it take?

The main parade will be starting out at Potternewton Park at 2pm, and will then make its way along the streets of Harehills, Roundhay and Chapeltown before returning to the park.

The full route map and details have not yet been issued.

What events are taking place?

The parade will feature a variety of music such as steel pans, calypso and soca.

Spectators will get to see dance troupes performing as well as an array of incredible costumes.

The build-up to the parade usually involves other events throughout August, including the King and Queen and Prince and Princess shows. These were put on hold for 2022 due to the uncertainty about whether the event would happen back in the autumn when designers would start work on their costumes.