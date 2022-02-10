Residents react as Leeds West Indian Carnival provides update on 55 year celebrations

Organisers said "Carnival is Alive for 55" as they discussed plans which will be "in keeping with the Government Public Health guidelines" in 2022.

Last year's carnival was held virtually due to the Covid pandemic and thousands of Leeds residents have been waiting in anticipation for this year's plans.

Leeds West Indian Carnival Queen Tahiela Odain Hamilton pictured in August 2019. Photo: Simon Hulme.

Their statement, released on the carnival Facebook page, reads: "Leeds West Indian Carnival Board of Trustees is currently in the process of planning this year's carnival parade, and are currently in discussions with Leeds City Council, other stakeholders and partners.

"Our plans for this year will be in keeping with the government Public Health guidelines with a mandate to continue to keep our community safe.

"The Chairman and Board of LWIC are Committed in 2022 to continue to deliver and celebrate the Commemoration of the Emancipation of slavery, and the protection, preservation and promotion of our West Indian culture, arts and heritage.

"We look forward within the next few weeks, engaging with you our carnival community, getting your feedback and input and communicating to you our carnival family, this year's plans.

"#Wejamminstill

"Carnival is Alive for 55."

Many Leeds residents took to social media following the announcement to express their excitement.

Andrea Warden Howarth said: "We're so looking forward to carnival time."

Clarissa Beckley also couldn't wait for carnival.

She added: "My fingers, toes, legs and arms will be crossed, we deserve to have a proper traditional carnival and this year should be better, bigger and badder than ever…"

Jacky Vaccaro was in the same camp.

"Bring it on, need something to celebrate", she said.

Leeds West Indian Carnival was founded by Dr France in 1967.

It is the celebration of the emancipation of slavery.

It is the oldest and most authentic carnival in England attracting over 150 000 people each year.

The carnival is run entirely by volunteers who specialise in preserving and protecting Caribbean arts, culture and heritage.