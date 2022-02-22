Leeds West Indian Carnival, pictured are the carnival dancers (Date: 30 August 2010).
Leeds West Indian Carnival: 13 photos to take you back to carnival season in 2010

As the weather starts to warm up, why not reminisce on the heat of carnival season?

By Abi Whistance
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 4:45 am

Earlier this month Leeds West Indian Carnival announced that their board of trustees is currently in the process of planning this year's carnival alongside Leeds City Council.

With this in mind, let's cast our minds back to the Leeds West Indian Carnival of 2010; where vibrant costumes and flamboyant performances took centre stage for the month of August.

1.

Angela Wenham, preparing for the forthcoming West Indian Carnival pictured putting the finishing touches to one of the outfits for the event (Date: 23 August 2010).

Photo: James Hardisty

2.

Leeds West Indian Carnival, pictured (centre) is Lyeisha Williams, with some of her fellow dancers (Date: 30 August 2010).

Photo: James Hardisty

3.

Leeds West Indian Carnival Princess Vasana Williams, aged 10, from Harehills, Leeds (Date: 23 August 2010).

Photo: James Hardisty

4.

Leeds West Indian Carnival, pictured youngsters (left to right) Molly Smith, aged 7, Andrew Flynn, 7, and megan Smith, aged 12, enjoying a Jelly coconut served by Ras Paul (Date: 30 August 2010).

Photo: James Hardisty

