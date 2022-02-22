Earlier this month Leeds West Indian Carnival announced that their board of trustees is currently in the process of planning this year's carnival alongside Leeds City Council.
With this in mind, let's cast our minds back to the Leeds West Indian Carnival of 2010; where vibrant costumes and flamboyant performances took centre stage for the month of August.
