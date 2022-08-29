Leeds West Indian Carnival 2022: Best pictures from the return of the festivities including parade
The Leeds West Indian Carnival returned for 2022 and the Yorkshire Evening Post was in attendance to capture the action.
By Tom Coates
Monday, 29th August 2022, 7:25 pm
Updated
Monday, 29th August 2022, 7:26 pm
Photographer Steve Riding went along for the first hosting of the carnival in Potternewton Park since 2019.
There was music and food galore but the main attraction was the traditional parade, which left the park at 2pm and featured an array of dancers and entertainers.
Here are a selection of images taken on the day – can you spot yourself?
