Leeds West Indian Carnival 2022: Best pictures from the return of the festivities including parade

The Leeds West Indian Carnival returned for 2022 and the Yorkshire Evening Post was in attendance to capture the action.

By Tom Coates
Monday, 29th August 2022, 7:25 pm
Updated Monday, 29th August 2022, 7:26 pm

Photographer Steve Riding went along for the first hosting of the carnival in Potternewton Park since 2019.

There was music and food galore but the main attraction was the traditional parade, which left the park at 2pm and featured an array of dancers and entertainers.

Here are a selection of images taken on the day – can you spot yourself?

1. Back in action

The carnival returned to Potternewton Park for the first time since 2019.

Photo: Steve Riding

2. A buzz in the air

Everyone was in high spirits.

Photo: Steve Riding

3. Taking over

The carnival took over areas of Chapeltown and Harehills.

Photo: Steve Riding

4. All as one

People of all ages were involved in the celebrations.

Photo: Steve Riding

