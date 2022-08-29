Photographer Steve Riding went along for the first hosting of the carnival in Potternewton Park since 2019.

There was music and food galore but the main attraction was the traditional parade, which left the park at 2pm and featured an array of dancers and entertainers.

Here are a selection of images taken on the day – can you spot yourself?

1. Back in action The carnival returned to Potternewton Park for the first time since 2019. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

2. A buzz in the air Everyone was in high spirits. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

3. Taking over The carnival took over areas of Chapeltown and Harehills. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

4. All as one People of all ages were involved in the celebrations. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales