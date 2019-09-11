Leeds Planet Ice ice rink delayed as August opening date pushed back

Have your say

The much awaited Leeds Planet Ice ice rink has pushed back its August opening date.

It had originally been scheduled to open in January 2019 but had to be delayed.



A spokesperson at the time told the YEP that the company was aiming to open in mid-2019.

The huge poster put up outside the development on Elland Road revealed that the rink would open in August.

However, a spokesperson for Planet Ice told the YEP sports-desk on Tuesday (10) that the rink will now open in late October.

Despite the centre not being open to the public just yet, an Ice Hockey Club has been set up.

The Leeds Chiefs Ice Hockey Club are playing all of their games away until the opening date.

The first home game is set to be Sunday, November 3 against the Steeldogs.

Leeds does not have a permanent ice rink at the moment and the nearest one is the Bradford Ice Arena.

A temporary ice rink in Millenium Square called 'Ice Cube' is often put up during the school holidays and festive period.

Planet Ice Leeds will have a 56x26-metre ice pad, 2,000-capacity arena with 1,800 fixed spectator seats, bar and catering facilities, as well as regular events and ice skating lessons.