New Leeds ice rink set to create a "a number of new jobs"

The new Leeds ice rink at Elland Road is set to create a number of new jobs, according to it's website.

A statement on the website it reads: "The ice rink development at Elland Road is advancing at a positive rate since hold up in November last year when high winds affected part of the structure and set the build back significantly.

"It now seems that the Leeds public can look forward to an 1800 capacity facility which will be a great asset to the local area and also create a number of new jobs.

Planet Ice is now planning out the process of applying for jobs at the new city rink and will be releasing information regarding job requirements and vacancies very soon via their social networking and website at planet-ice.co.uk."

The venue was supposed to be completed by late January 2019 but has yet to open.

Now the owners have announced that the opening date will be mid-2019, though no month has been specified.

Chief Operations Officer for Planet Ice has said: "We are really pleased with the way the rink is developing now. We have all the groundwork in place and the frame is 70% completed. Our aim is to see the rink open for mid-2019."

Leeds does not have a permanent ice rink at the moment and the nearest one is the Bradford Ice Arena.

The temporary ice rink in Millenium Square called 'Ice Cube' returned for the February half term but it is unclear when the next date will be.

National brand Planet Ice, who run 13 rinks throughout the country, are thought to have taken over from Silver Lines, who begun construction work in early 2016.

Planet Ice Leeds will have a 56x26-metre ice pad, 2,000-capacity arena with 1,800 fixed spectator seats, bar and catering facilities, as well as regular events and ice skating lessons.