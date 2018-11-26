This is when you will be able to go ice skating again in Leeds

Many people in Leeds are looking forward to putting on their skates and getting out there on the ice once more.

The city currently doesn't benefit from a permanent rink - although one is set to open its doors to the public in 2019.

The shell of the Planet Ice rink currently being constructed near Elland Road

Many other cities also have a temporary rink over the festive period, but you'll have to wait a little bit longer for the chance to get your skates on here in Leeds.

National chain Planet Ice announced they had taken over the site close to Elland Road, while also stating that they were looking to home a professional ice hockey team at the 2,000 capacity indoor rink.

The opening date for this rink is still fairly vague, with developers saying in October that it should be open tot he public 'by late January 2019'.

Planet Ice Leeds will have a 56x26-metre ice pad, 2,000-capacity arena with 1,800 fixed spectator seats, bar and catering facilities, as well as regular events and ice skating lessons.

A temporary rink will also be erected in Leeds city centre for the children's half term holidays in February.

Ice Cube, coined as 'Yorkshire's coolest wintertime attraction', will set up in Millennium Square between February 2 and February 25.

There will also be a number of winter-themed rides to enjoy and the chance to learn how to skate.

The attraction promises:

- Accessible skating for all

- Penguin skating stabilisers available for budding skaters

- Skate tuition over a four week group course or individual lessons

- Quick Stop refreshments counter at the Dolomites Café

For full opening and session times, visit the council website.