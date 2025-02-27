A host of new acts have been announced ahead of this year’s Leeds Festival - including rap metal band Limp Bizkit.

Organisers of the annual Bramham Park party, which will return over the August Bank Holiday weekend, confirmed 28 new artists earlier today (February 27).

As well as hugely popular band Limp Bizkit, UK rap duo D-Block Europe will perform, with rising indie group Good Neighbours also set to take to the stage.

It follows the earlier announcement of highly anticipated headliners Chappell Roan, Travis Scott, Hozier and Bring Me The Horizon. Other previously announced acts include AJ Tracey, Becky Hill, Enter Shikari, Bloc Party, The Kooks, and Trippie Redd.

In the new wave of announcements, also set to join the line-up is singer-songwriter Bakar. There will also be performances from jasmine.4.t, The Royston Club, and indie band Red Rum Club.

Leicester-based pop-punk outfit Mouth Culture will also make their festival debut.

Here are the new artists set to perform at Leeds Festival 2025 in full -

Leeds Festival 2025: New acts announced for Bramham Park event

Limp Bizkit

D-Block Europe

AViVa

Badger

Bakar

Balu Brigada

Been Stellar

Ecca Vandal

Example

Glixen

Good Health Good Wealth

Good Neighbours

Heartworms

House of Protection

Jasmine.4.t

Jazzy

Matilda Mann

Mouth Culture

Nell Mescal

Nemzzz

Origami Angel

Pozer

Red Rum Club

Rifle

Snayx

The Royston Club

VLURE

VOILÀ