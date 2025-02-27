Leeds Festival 2025: New acts confirmed including nu metal band Limp Bizkit and rap duo D-Block Europe
Organisers of the annual Bramham Park party, which will return over the August Bank Holiday weekend, confirmed 28 new artists earlier today (February 27).
As well as hugely popular band Limp Bizkit, UK rap duo D-Block Europe will perform, with rising indie group Good Neighbours also set to take to the stage.
It follows the earlier announcement of highly anticipated headliners Chappell Roan, Travis Scott, Hozier and Bring Me The Horizon. Other previously announced acts include AJ Tracey, Becky Hill, Enter Shikari, Bloc Party, The Kooks, and Trippie Redd.
In the new wave of announcements, also set to join the line-up is singer-songwriter Bakar. There will also be performances from jasmine.4.t, The Royston Club, and indie band Red Rum Club.
Leicester-based pop-punk outfit Mouth Culture will also make their festival debut.
Here are the new artists set to perform at Leeds Festival 2025 in full -
- Limp Bizkit
- D-Block Europe
- AViVa
- Badger
- Bakar
- Balu Brigada
- Been Stellar
- Ecca Vandal
- Example
- Glixen
- Good Health Good Wealth
- Good Neighbours
- Heartworms
- House of Protection
- Jasmine.4.t
- Jazzy
- Matilda Mann
- Mouth Culture
- Nell Mescal
- Nemzzz
- Origami Angel
- Pozer
- Red Rum Club
- Rifle
- Snayx
- The Royston Club
- VLURE
- VOILÀ
