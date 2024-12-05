Four headliners and the first wave of acts have been confirmed for next year’s Leeds Festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four headliners have been confirmed this evening (Thursday) in the form of rapper Travis Scott, pop sensation Chappell Roan, alt-rock giants Bring Me The Horizon and singer-songwriter Hozier.

Dozens of other acts have also been named, including AJ Tracey, Becky Hill, Sammy Viriji, Trippie Redd, Amyl and The Sniffers, Conan Gray, The Kooks, The Dare, Bloc Party, Enter Shikari, Wallows, Sea Girls, Mannequin Pussy, SOFT PLAY, Lambrini Girls, DJ EZ

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Day and weekend tickets for the festival - which this year was headlined by Liam Gallagher, Fred Again and Blink 182 - go on general sale on Monday (December 9).

This year’s edition will be held at Bramham Park between August 21 and 24.

(clockwise from top left) Chappell Roan, Bring Me The Horizon, Hozier and Travis Scott have been confirmed as headliners for Leeds Festival 2025 | Festival Republic

Among the headliners is American pop star Chappell Roan, who has taken the planet by storm since the release of her debut album ‘The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess’. The announcement is her first UK headline appearance.

Travis Scott will head to Reading & Leeds with a European Exclusive performance. From his breakout album ‘Rodeo’ to his latest record ‘Utopia’, this rapper-turned-visionary has one of the most impressive back catalogues of the last decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bring Me The Horizon’s explosive return comes on the back of their monumental seventh studio album ‘Post Human: Nex Gen’.

With frontman Oli Sykes at the helm, the Sheffield-formed band have been responsible for opening up the worlds of metalcore, rock and electronic genres to so many. Their last appearance at Reading & Leeds saw a surprise appearance from Ed Sheeran.

The epic crowd enjoyed incredible performances. | Mark Bickerdike

Oli Sykes said: “We are beyond excited to be returning to Reading & Leeds for our first fully fledged headline slot. We are going to bring hands down the greatest show of our careers. It’s going to be our only UK performance next year and the final European show of the NEX GEN campaign before the band take time away, so if you want to see BMTH next year, this truly is your only chance. Can’t wait.”

Also headlining a UK Festival for the very first time is Hozier, who brings a distinctive and powerful voice to contemporary music and has spearheaded a new generation of modern folk. His latest album ‘Unreal Unearth’ gave him his first-ever UK number-one album, outselling the entire UK Top 5 in its release week, and also topped the charts in Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Continuing a string of career-defining milestones, his first-ever UK number-one single, ‘Too Sweet’, racked up 1.6 billion global streams. First appearing at Reading & Leeds in 2014, his headline slot next year as a UK festival exclusive performance promises to be a stunning showcase for an artist constantly looking forward and standing for more.

Melvin Benn, managing director of Festival Republic said: “Right now, we’re witnessing an exciting wave of inspiring voices breaking through in pop culture, and this line-up captures that energy perfectly.

“This is one of the youngest average ages for headliners in years, and that’s very exciting in itself. We are delighted to welcome Chappell Roan’s debut, an inspiring new pop star poised to define a generation, sitting alongside one of our favourite modern songwriters, Hozier. We are also proud to welcome back Bring Me The Horizon, a band who have grown with us over the years to become the UK’s biggest alternative act. Add to that the massive European exclusive appearance of Travis Scott and an unrivalled selection of dance music’s biggest names, and you’ve got something truly special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will be a genuine privilege to witness these moments, from iconic headliners to extraordinary emerging artists alike. Bringing together these worlds and delivering a standout weekend every summer is ultimately what makes Reading & Leeds the UK’s biggest, best and most unmissable music festival”

Last year’s festival also saw the debut of the Chevron Stage, an open-air stage for dance and electronic music with incredible immersive lighting.

The full list of acts announced today is below:

Chappell Roan - Hozier - Bring Me The Horizon - Travis ScottAJ Tracey - Becky Hill - Sammy Virji - Enter Shikari - The Kooks - Bloc Party - Trippie Redd - Conan Gray - Amyl and The Sniffers - Wunderhorse - Royel Otis - Del Water Gap - Balming Tiger - Alessi Rose - DJ EZ - Rudim3ntal - High Vis - Bilmuri - Blanco - Issey Cross - Antony Szmierek - Mannequin Pussy - Girls Don't Sync - Good Kid - Nieve Ella - Lancey Foux - The Dare - Suki Waterhouse - Sofia Isella - Lambrini Girls - Snow Strippers - Soft Play - Luvcat - Sea Girls - Pale Waves - Songer - The Chats - Wallows - Lola Young - The Linda Lindas - South Arcade