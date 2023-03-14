News you can trust since 1890
Leeds bucket list: 13 things to do when you visit Leeds - including food, drink and walks

Leeds has something for everyone – and here’s how to make the most of your visit to our vibrant city.

By Geha Pandey
Published 14th Mar 2023, 17:07 GMT

Whether you enjoy a weekend full of drinks, have made it a mission to try all food outlets the city has to offer or prefer quieter relaxing moments to yourself, we are certain there’s an activity here for you.

Here are 13 things that should be on your bucklet list to do while visiting Leeds, so you are left with no regrets. Have you ticked them all off?

Here, the YEP has compiled a bucket list filled with things to do when visiting the city.

1. The Leeds bucket list

Briggate is a wide street that spans the city centre and has a wealth of shops. In 1996, Harvey Nichols opened on Briggate Street with five floors of fashion and food and quickly became a landmark in the city.

2. Shopping on Briggate

Leeds has many green spaces across the city, but the jewel in Leeds' crown is Roundhay Park. The 700 acres, including lakes and woodland, make it one of the largest urban parks in the world.

3. Roundhay Park

Cheer on your favourite football team at Elland Road in Beeston, which is not only home to Premier League club Leeds United but also one of the largest stadiums in the country with a ground capacity of more than 37,000.

4. Enjoy the match-day atmosphere at Elland Road

Leeds