Leeds has something for everyone – and here’s how to make the most of your visit to our vibrant city.
Here are 13 things that should be on your bucklet list to do while visiting Leeds, so you are left with no regrets. Have you ticked them all off?
1. The Leeds bucket list
Here, the YEP has compiled a bucket list filled with things to do when visiting the city. Photo: Nationalworld
2. Shopping on Briggate
Briggate is a wide street that spans the city centre and has a wealth of shops. In 1996, Harvey Nichols opened on Briggate Street with five floors of fashion and food and quickly became a landmark in the city. Photo: Simon Hulme
3. Roundhay Park
Leeds has many green spaces across the city, but the jewel in Leeds' crown is Roundhay Park. The 700 acres, including lakes and woodland, make it one of the largest urban parks in the world. Photo: Steve Riding
4. Enjoy the match-day atmosphere at Elland Road
Cheer on your favourite football team at Elland Road in Beeston, which is not only home to Premier League club Leeds United but also one of the largest stadiums in the country with a ground capacity of more than 37,000. Photo: Simon Hulme