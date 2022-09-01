How much you will save on bus fares this winter as West Yorkshire Mayor announces maximum journey prices
Bus tickets will cost no more than £2 from this weekend, as West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin wants to help out public transport users during the cost of living crisis.
From Sunday, September 4, a single journey anywhere in West Yorkshire will be capped at £2, while a day ticket across all services will cost £4.50 a day.
A First bus single, for example, is currently £2.90, meaning an average of one bus journey a day would lead to a saving of around £27 a month.
A Metro West Yorkshire Day Saver, for use all day across all operators, currently costs £5.50, meaning one ticket, five days per week leads to a saving of £20 a month. Until last year, an equivalent ticket cost £6.70. This means those using day riders to travel travel five days a week will be roughly £45 a month better off than they were two years ago.
Tracy Brabin, the Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “We are making bus travel simpler and cheaper through the mayor’s fares.
“You can hop on a bus from Huddersfield to Halifax, or Bradford to Bingley, and know that you won’t have to pay more than £2 for your trip.
“As our communities face a crippling cost-of-living crisis, we’re determined to do what we can to help ease the burden.”
Councillor Susan Hinchcliffe, Leader of Bradford City Council and Chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Committee, said:
“The cost-of-living crisis demands bold action. So, this is an ambitious plan for urgent times from the Mayor and West Yorkshire leaders.
“It provides an immediate saving for regular bus passengers and simplifies fares for people who may be thinking of taking the bus for the first time.
“Getting people back on our buses will help with our economic recovery, and we will do all we can with the funding available to improve services.”
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire’s bus operators said: “These fares complement a range of value products already available from operators and we are pleased to have played our part in supporting the Mayor and the Combined Authority to introduce the new prices.”
The Mayor’s Fares are funded for three years as part of West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Bus Service Improvement Plan and being delivered through an Enhanced Partnership with local bus operators.