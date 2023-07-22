LEEDS 2023 launched back in January with The Awakening held at Headingley Stadium, and many events have taken place since, including the Leeds Jazz Festival in May and Making a Stand in June. My Leeds Summer is an ongoing project in which all 33 wards of the city will have a day to celebrate diversity, culture and arts in the area.

LEEDS 2023 has now released a comprehensive list of all its events taking place next month:

Leeds Black History Walk

LEEDS 2023 has announced its full list of events for August including the Black Music Festival, the Leeds Carnival and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Guided public walks revealing unseen ancient and local narratives with African connections, providing informative perspectives on historical facts, to provoke questions and reflection.

- Ongoing from Saturday April 1 - Saturday October 28 at the Parkinson Building.

Paul Digby: Intensive Care

- A series of drawings and sculptures by Leeds-based artist Paul Digby of staff on St James’s Hospital ICU ward.

- Ongoing from Tuesday August 1 – Tuesday October 31 at the Atrium Gallery, Bexley Wing, St James’s Hospital.

Moon Palace

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- A new artwork and mobile observatory inspired by the legacy of John Smeaton and the observatory he built in east Leeds. Created by artists Heather Peak and Ivan Morison, it offers visitors an other-worldly experience combining daytime solar and radio astronomy.

- From 12pm on August 5 at the Royal Armouries Museum.

Moon Palace – After dark sessions

- An after-dark moongazing session with on-board telescopes, and great conversations on art, science and much more – hosted by artists and astronomers.

- August 6 and 24 at the Royal Armouries/Fearnville Fields.

No Home Advantage

- Thanks to Babeworld, No Home Advantage offers a welcoming, accessible and affordable space to watch football. This event includes an artist talk, space to watch iconic footie clips and hear more about Babeworld’s research.

- From 1pm on Saturday August 12 at LEEDS 2023 Hub.

Black Music Festival

- Credited to be the fastest-growing free festival in Leeds, the Black Music Festival celebrates genres of Black origin and a family fun day for all. Songs by and performed by local, national and international artists.

- From 12pm on Sunday August 27 at Potternewton Park.

Leeds West Indian Carnival

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Promises the perfect blend of jaw-dropping costumes, infectious tropical rhythms, mouth-watering food, Caribbean Culture and entertainment for all.

- Reggae Sun Splash Live Music Concert all-day Sunday August 27 at at Potternewton Park.

- Carnival Parade through Chapeltown and Harehills all day on Monday August 28.

Making a Stand: British Sign Language (BSL) Tour

- Tour of the new public artwork, Making A Stand in Leeds City Square, with live British Sign Language interpretation and reawakening history of the Forest of Leodis.

- On Thursday August 31 at Leeds City Square.

My LEEDS Summer events in August:

Armley Extravaganza

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Will include a main stage where acts will be singing, dancing, storytelling and poetry reading.

- Food will be available to buy in the centre, there will be stalls and a silent disco and lots of workshops including craft, graffiti, circus and chance to dress up.

- From 11am – 4pm on Saturday August 5 at Strawberry Lane Public Open Space and Community Centre.

Music, Moves and Makes

- Middleton Park will celebrate everything this part of Leeds has to offer with music, dance and stalls featuring Total Dance South, Balbir Singh and a silent disco with Let’s Go Discos, LS10 Skatepark and more.

- Visitors encouraged to bring their skates and a picnic.

- From 1pm on Sunday August 6 at Middleton Park.

A World in our Ward

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Celebration of cultural diversity through the arts in Burmantofts and Richmond Hill. Gathering as a community to showcase the amazing culture. There will be dance, music, arts and crafts and performances from a wide range of local creatives suitable for all ages.

- From 10am on Saturday August 12 at St Agnes United Church.

Meanwood

- A day of family-friendly cultural exploration and celebration with arts and crafts workshops, interactive installations, live and interactive theatre and dance performances and exhibitions of local artists’ work.

- Will include a maker’s market and food.

- From 11am – 4pm on Saturday August 12 at the Meanwood Community Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mingle and Mix in Morley North Community and Cultural Festival

- An Art Exhibition in White Rose, Yoga and Sound Baths in Gildersome, storytelling and poetry in the library and film festival and DJ performances in the evening.

- On Saturday August 19 at White Rose Shopping Centre from 9am - noon, Gildersome Meeting Hall from 1pm – 4pm, and Drighlington Community Sports Club from 6pm.

Spinning Tales

- A celebration of culture and creativity in the ward of Calverley and Farsley where there will be an outdoor art exhibition featuring the work of local artists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- There will be mural art, hand painted saris, embroidered banners, an audio installation, storytelling and more. Old Woollen will be having a yard party with street food and music playing into the evening.