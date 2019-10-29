German Market Leeds 2019: Everything you need to know about the Christmas market

It's just one event in a packed schedule of festivities planned for Leeds, kicking off with the Christmas Lights Switch On on November 7.

Millennium Square will be transformed into a scenic winter village for another year, with over 40 traditional wooden stalls, indoors venues and the traditional Christmas carousel ride.

Here is everything you need to know about this year's German market:

When is the market open?

This year the market runs from Friday, November 8, through to Saturday, December 21.

It will be open daily from 10.30am to 9.30pm Monday to Saturday and 10.30am to 7.30pm on Sundays.

In respect of Remembrance Day commemorations, the market will not open until 12pm on Sunday, November 10.

How much does it cost?

Entry to the German market is free.

Which stalls have been confirmed for the market?

The popular Alp Chalet restaurant will return to form the buzzing centrepiece of the market.

The cosy indoor bar and grill, Kuh Stall, will also return this year serving a variety of hot and cold drinks by a real log fire.

There will also be a Ski Hutte bar set in a bespoke alpine chalet, with a Glockenspiel feature playing up to 30 different melodies.

What about entertainment?

There will be a daily programme of light entertainment on the open air market square and a weekly children's show on the covered stage each Sunday (except November 10) between 11am and 1pm.

The full line-up of entertainment is yet to be confirmed.

Will Santa make an appearance?

Children and families can join Santa for breakfast in the Alp Chalet, Every Saturday and Sunday morning from November 23 to December 21.

Upon arrival, guests will be greeted and escorted to their tables by Santa's little helpers and enjoy a buffet style breakfast before Father Christmas pays a visit to each table.

There will be a hot and cold buffet and the session will finish with a treasure hunt around the market.