The annual Christmas Lantern Festival is back – and here’s everything you need to know.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Taking place at Cross Flatts Park, the Christmas Lantern Festival has been an annual event since 2013. It was first introduced following the success of the annual Beeston Festival and with the hope to gather the people of Beeston during the festive season.

It now attracts about 1,000 people each year from all over South Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Green Party councillor Ed Carlisle (Hunslet and Riverside) said: “I think it’s become something people really look forward to. There’s something about continuity.

Most Popular

Christmas Lantern Festival is returning to Cross Flatts Park, Beeston on December 8, 2023. Photo: Christmas Lantern Festival

“I think the Beeston Festival is a great example of something that's just become a real feature on the landscape in Beeston and I think this, in a small way is, is offering something of the same in the winter.

"I think lots of people appreciate having some really good and wholesome on their doorstep. And we're really keen for it to just be and to remain a very kind of community-led, community-centred thing.”

Coun Carlisle said the event runs a little different each year but the organisers are excited to be hosting it again. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is the Christmas Lantern Festival?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A free annual event that brings together people from all over South Leeds to celebrate Christmas with family-friendly activities.

When is the Christmas Lantern Festival being held this year?

The event will take place on December 8, 2023.

Timings of each event at the Christmas Lantern Festival

The event will start at 4:15pm at Rowland Road and the lantern lit procession will take place at Cross Flatts Park from 5:30pm onwards.

What activities are there at the Christmas Lantern Festival?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Rowland Road, people will be able to hear a Christmas story, create crafts and enjoy some light refreshments.

People will be able to pet live donkeys at St Mary’s Church, St Luke’s Church and Rowland Road Working Men’s Club.

The lantern lit procession will be paired with the Salvation Army brass band, school choir and free hot food. Den-building will be taking place here too as well as a treasure hunt for children.

Where can I find more information about the Christmas Lantern Festival?