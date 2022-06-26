Beeston Festival returned to Cross Flatts park yesterday for a celebration of the wonderful diversity found in south Leeds.
After an enforced move to September last year due to the pandemic, the event moved back to its traditional summer slot in June, bringing with it plenty of sunshine.
Packed full of plenty of family-friendly entertainment and fabulous food and drink, it is no surprise that the festival went down a storm with party-goers this year.
Here are some of the YEP's photo highlights of Beeston Festival 2022.
