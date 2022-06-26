Beeston Festival returned to Cross Flatts park yesterday for a celebration of the wonderful diversity found in south Leeds.

After an enforced move to September last year due to the pandemic, the event moved back to its traditional summer slot in June, bringing with it plenty of sunshine.

Packed full of plenty of family-friendly entertainment and fabulous food and drink, it is no surprise that the festival went down a storm with party-goers this year.

Here are some of the YEP's photo highlights of Beeston Festival 2022.

1. Amongst those in attendance was Hilary Benn MP (Leeds Central), who posed alongside Beeston in Bloom volunteers Linda Stanley and Vivienne Bate. Photo Sales

2. This year Beeston Festival had plenty of storybook and Disney characters strolling the park, ready for the perfect photo opportunity. Photo Sales

3. Visitors were treated to a special performance from the Roundhay Ukulele Group. Photo Sales

4. The popular ukulele ensemble welcomes players of all abilities who love to sing and play together. Photo Sales