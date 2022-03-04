From classic martinis to theatrical tipples with smoke and changing colours, mixologists are pushing boundaries with their serves. Here we reveal the best 10 bars in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews and what customers had to say:
1. Pixel Bar
Pixel Bar, a gaming bar on Great George Street, serves Pokemon-themed cocktails. One reviewer said: "Great music (nostalgic rock and indie hits from my teen years), great drink selection and most importantly, games."
2. Be At One Millennium Square
A Be at One reviewer said: "It is one of the best cocktails bars in Leeds, it's got all the good things - a long menu with multiple options for the different types of alcohol (you won't be picking the same one twice unless you want to), lovely and friendly staff; lots of space and perfect music."
3. Be At One Boar Lane
A Be At One Boar Lane reviewer said: "Excellent bar with a fantastic atmosphere! We had some amazing cocktails made for us by Adam - he gave the personal touch by recommending certain options to match our tastes."
4. The Decanter
A reviewer at The Decanter said: "Lovely little bar, really nice staff and well priced drinks, would highly recommend to anyone wanting a nice date night with their partner."