Here are the best places to go rock climbing indoors in Leeds - for adults and kids

Rock climbing has received a boost in popularity since it appeared in the 2020 Olympics – for the first time in history lead climbing, speed climbing and bouldering were included.

When done indoors on an artificial rock face the sport is known as competition climbing.

The goal of the climber is to reach the summit of the wall whilst navigating a series of complex rock formations without falling.

The best climbing walls in Leeds.

Rock climbing can be dated back to the 1880s but it really took off as a recreational hobby in the 1950s.

Here are the best places in Leeds to get into climbing.

Clip ‘N’ Climb

The family run business started in 2017.

Once inside Clip ‘N’ Climb guests have a brief five minute briefing with an expert then have 55 minutes to explore the various climbing walls.

Standard price for an adult is £13.50 for both adults and children.

They serve food and drink in their cafe for any spectators.

Birthday parties and events can be booked at the site.

Address: Unit 3, Tristram Centre, Brown Ln, Holbeck, Leeds, LS12 6BF

City Bloc

This climbing facility has been founded by four former members of the British Bouldering Team.

They have used their experience in the competitive world to create a site that will engage beginners and experts.

City Bloc remodelled in 2020 and have expanded their facility with a new gym and a chill out area.

There are three different wall types at the centre to allow climbers to try out various styles and tricks.

An adult session (includes coaching) costs £15.

They host regular children’s classes that are priced at £7.50.

City Bloc has a cafe which sells hot drinks and snacks as well as a variety of climbing equipment such as boulder pads and liquid chalk.

There are changing rooms on site as well as bike storage.

Address: 1-4 Kitson Road, Leeds West Yorkshire, LS10 1NT

Depot Climbing

This site has classes for beginners and more experienced climbers.

They host intro classes for those new to the sport where people can learn how to tackle the wall unsupervised.

An adult session costs £11 but Depot Climbing also offers a cheaper monthly membership.

All equipment hire is included in a session price.

Address: 100A, Gelderd Road, Leeds, LS12 6BY and 173 Richardshaw Ln, Stanningley, Pudsey, LS28 6AA

The Climbing Lab

The open plan space has slab and vertical walls with a state of the art hold section.

Experienced climbers can enjoy the training area which has a variety of hang boards (Lattice, Beastmaker, Progression) , a strength gym, a moon board and a peg board.

The Climbing Lab also has a kids area, free on site parking and bike storage.

There is a cafe for spectators which sell cakes from local businesswoman Jodie Bakes.

General entry for an adult is £10 - students can climb for £6.50.