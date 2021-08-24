City Beach: A taste of the seaside washes up in Leeds

The Light on The Headrow is set to host a free ‘City Beach’ event.

The Light on The Headrow is set to host a free ‘City Beach’ event over two weekends this summer holiday.

The event will run across Saturday, August 28 and Sunday, August 29, and Saturday, September 4, and Sunday, September 5, offering visitors a taste of the British seaside in the middle of Leeds city centre.

The City Beach will feature a giant sandpit, beach huts, ‘peep-thru’ photo boards, as well as a selection of food stalls, including candy floss, ice cream and hot dogs, offering free snacks to customers. There will also be traditional beach games available for visitors, including frisbees, beachballs, and bucket and spades.

Families are able to drop in to The Light throughout the week to make use of the games and sandpit, whilst the food stalls will be available across both weekends.

The event will tie in with The Light’s ‘One Great Day’ initiative, which runs across all of Savills’ shopping centres, raising money for Great Ormond Street children’s hospital.

There will be collection buckets located around the City Beach event for visitors who wish to make donations.

Stephanie James, marketing manager at The Light, said: “Travel restrictions have made it difficult for many families to get away this summer, which is why we wanted to bring a taste of the seaside to Leeds.

“Our City Beach will be free for families from all over the city to come and use for the final weeks of the summer holidays, so that parents and children alike can enjoy some classic seaside food, traditional beach games, and good old family fun!”

For more information visit: thelightleeds.co.uk