22 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1999

1999 proved to be a year of out with the old and in with the new as Leeds and its residents looked to the future and the dawn of the new millennium. Plans for Millennium Square were revealed while new technology aimed to improve information for passengers at Leeds City Station. Enjoy these photo memories showcasing a year in the life of Leeds. Is it a city you remember?