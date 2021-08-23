22 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1999

1999 proved to be a year of out with the old and in with the new as Leeds and its residents looked to the future and the dawn of the new millennium. Plans for Millennium Square were revealed while new technology aimed to improve information for passengers at Leeds City Station. Enjoy these photo memories showcasing a year in the life of Leeds. Is it a city you remember? READ MORE: 26 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1996 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in 1999
Staff at Hesco Bastion celebrate after owner Jimmy Heselden (centre) announced he was paying for them to go on holiday to Benidorm.
Photo: James Hardisty
2. Leeds in 1999
This is Gordon Fitzgerald was crowned Britain's Best Bus Driver in September 1999. He was based out of First's Kirkstall Road depot.
Photo: Justin Lloyd
3. Leeds in August 1999
Leeds restauranteur George Psarias tastes a sample during his record breaking attempt for the world's largest milk shake at Ripley in June 1999.
Photo: Justin Lloyd
4. Leeds in 1999
Does this singer-songwriter look familiar? It is Leeds songbird Corinne Bailey Rae pictured in March 1999. She was a member of all-girl group Helen with Joanne Wilson and Jennifer Pugh.
Photo: James Hardisty