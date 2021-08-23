Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds in 1999. PIC: Keith Lawson
22 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1999

These photo gems showcase life in Leeds at the end of the 1990s.

1999 proved to be a year of out with the old and in with the new as Leeds and its residents looked to the future and the dawn of the new millennium. Plans for Millennium Square were revealed while new technology aimed to improve information for passengers at Leeds City Station. Enjoy these photo memories showcasing a year in the life of Leeds. Is it a city you remember? READ MORE: 26 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1996 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Staff at Hesco Bastion celebrate after owner Jimmy Heselden (centre) announced he was paying for them to go on holiday to Benidorm.

This is Gordon Fitzgerald was crowned Britain's Best Bus Driver in September 1999. He was based out of First's Kirkstall Road depot.

Leeds restauranteur George Psarias tastes a sample during his record breaking attempt for the world's largest milk shake at Ripley in June 1999.

Does this singer-songwriter look familiar? It is Leeds songbird Corinne Bailey Rae pictured in March 1999. She was a member of all-girl group Helen with Joanne Wilson and Jennifer Pugh.

