The experience was a sell-out last year and the Edwardian country hall and estate will once again be welcoming families for Christmas celebrations.

Running from November 26 to December 31, there will be an opportunity to meet Santa Claus and Mrs Claus and the 2022 experience will blend traditional attractions with new additions to the experience.

Attendees will get a glimpse into the celebrating of Christmas at Lotherton Hall in the 1800s.

The experience proved popular last year. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe

There will also be a woodland walk, opportunities to collect reindeer food, Christmas crafts and gingerbread decorating among other attractions.

Tickets from £4.55 are available now and children aged four and under can enter for free.

