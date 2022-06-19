9 of the best photos from Lotherton Hall 1940s Weekend

Lotherton Hall's 1940s Weekend put on a party to remember and feature songs and dance from the 1940s, evoking the wartime spirit of World War II entertainment. Award-winning vocalist Marina Mae was due to perform throughout the Weekend in the gardens of the country house. And family-friendly outdoor garden games and craft activities took place to keep little ones entertained. READ MORE: 40 photo gems of Leeds city centre from the 1940s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Lotherton Hall 1940s Weekend
Phillip Rushby (left) dressed as an member of the US 101st Airborne Division, while Carl Holmes, dressed as a 2nd Flight Lieutenant enjoys, his morning cup of coffee.
Photo: James Hardisty
2. Lotherton Hall 1940s Weekend
Linda Birdsall, dressed as a nurse for the Red Cross.
Photo: James Hardisty
3. Lotherton Hall 1940s Weekend
Danuta Coulson, dressed as the wife of General Taylor, Division Commander of the 101st Airborne Division.
Photo: James Hardisty
4. Lotherton Hall 1940s Weekend
Pictured, from left, Howard Lister, Stuart Stevens, Steve Newton, Hewey Bennett, (driver) Paul McEvoy, Lee Stevens, dressed as members of the US 101st Airborne Division. Adrian Coulson, dressed as General Taylor, Division Commander of the 101st Airborne Division, keeps an eye on the troops.
Photo: James Hardisty