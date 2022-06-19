9 of the best photos from Lotherton Hall 1940s Weekend

Lotherton Hall's 1940s Weekend put on a party to remember and feature songs and dance from the 1940s, evoking the wartime spirit of World War II entertainment. Award-winning vocalist Marina Mae was due to perform throughout the Weekend in the gardens of the country house. And family-friendly outdoor garden games and craft activities took place to keep little ones entertained. READ MORE: 40 photo gems of Leeds city centre from the 1940s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook