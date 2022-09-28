Irish girl group B*Witched have been announced as special guests for Blue’s headline show at First Direct Arena, joining Megan McKenna on the bill.

Singer and television personality Megan McKenna had already been announced as a special guest for the tour and a third act has now been added.

Blue and B*Witched are already well-acquainted with each other, as both bands featured on the first series of ITV2’s ‘The Big Reunion’ in 2013.

The tour will follow the release of Blue’s new studio album, ‘Heart & Soul’, which is set to be made available on October 28.

When are Blue playing in Leeds?

They will perform in Leeds alongside their special guests on Wednesday December 7.

The show will take place at the First Direct Arena. Image: Simon Hulme

What have the acts said?

B*Witched said: “We are so excited to announce that we will be joining Blue on their Heart & Soul arena tour in December 2022. We have been wanting to tour together for some time now after nicknaming ourselves Bluwitched several years ago and are thrilled it is finally happening.

“We’ve known the guys for so long and have always loved their energy and their approach, so we know this is going to be a mega show. We will be bringing our hits of course but we have a new single and expect some surprises from us too.

"We want to put on an amazing show and can’t wait to see all the fans and some new faces too. What better way to end the year?”

Blue added: “We are really excited to be teaming up with the girls from B*Witched on our UK tour. We had great fun touring Australia and New Zealand with the girls a few years ago and we are looking forward to round two.”

Where else are Blue playing?

Leeds will host the third show of the tour after Blue, B*Witched and Megan McKenna have performed in Cardiff and Manchester.

The tour will then stop off in Birmingham, Liverpool, Brighton, London, Bournemouth, Nottingham, Aberdeen and Glasgow before ending in Newcastle.

How can I get tickets?