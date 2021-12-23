How Leeds celebrated Christmas during the 1980s

They provide a fascinating insight into how a city came together with a sense of festive spirit in a decade which featured Rubik's Cube, Masters of the Universe, Glow Worm, Cabbage Patch Kids, Transformers and the Nintendo Entertainment System among the 'must have' presents. Singles which made it to the top of the Christmas charts included Come On Eileen by Dexys Midnight Runners (1982), Band Aid's Do They Know It's Christmas? (1984), Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley (1987) and Ride On Time" by Black Box (1989). Raise a Babycham and enjoy this trip down memory lane. READ MORE: Leeds in the 1980s: 28 restaurants you may remember LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
Shoppers walking down Commercial Street at Christmas in 1983. Shops seen include: Crockatt Cleaning, Tie Rack ties and Dyson Furriers.
Wykebeck Community Centre during one of two 'Family Allowance' toy fairs in December 1984. The other was held on the same day at the Henry Barran Centre. Local residents in possession of a Family Allowance book were able to buy new and quality second-hand toys as Christmas presents for their children.
A group of ladies in party hats enjoying mince pies at the Epiphany Lunch Club Christmas Dinner held in the Epiphany Hall of the Church of the Epiphany in Beech Lane in December 1984. The dinner was followed by a Christmas show including a Victorian drawing room party with traditonal Christmas songs. It was an opportunity for representatives of the Anglican, Methodist and Catholic churches to get together.
Carol singing for the Leeds Council for Voluntary Services Christmas Appeal at Leeds City Station in 1982.