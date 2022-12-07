The new trail, featuring larger-than-life illuminations and much-loved seasonal music, is set to light up Leeds’ biggest park this winter. Thousands of visitors are expected to visit the attraction, which will open until January 1.

Organised by Sony Music, Christmas at Roundhay Park boasts installations designed by a range of international artists, carefully choreographed to a soundtrack of festive music – from the flickering fire garden and wild wicker sculptures to magical light creations. There will also be independent street food vendors, allowing visitors to complete the walk under the stars with a spiced winter warmer or hot chocolate.

Ahead of the official opening, we went down to Roundhay Park to get an exclusive walk-through of the trail. Watch the video above to get a sneak peek of Christmas at Roundhay Park.