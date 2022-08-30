Christmas at Roundhay Park lights trail - when it opens, what it costs and where to get tickets
A new Christmas trail featuring larger than life illuminations and much-loved seasonal music is set to light up Roundhay Park this winter.
Organisers Sony Music say Christmas at Roundhay Park will offer visitors the chance to wander between striking light installations designed by a range of international artists, all carefully choreographed to a soundtrack of much-loved festive music.
From the flickering fire garden and wild wicker sculptures to magical and whimsical light creations, its ‘instant Christmas’ promises to provide picture perfect moments all the way.
Most Popular
-
1
Leeds West Indian Carnival 2022: Best pictures from the return of the festivities including parade
-
2
Leeds crime: The 15 areas with the most offences revealed by new West Yorkshire Police figures
-
3
Leeds Festival death: Family's tribute to 'beautiful' boy David Celino as summer highlight ended in tragedy
-
4
Moortown neighbours set for £3.2m prize after Leeds postcode wins in People's Postcode Lottery
-
5
Leeds United star to return to West Yorkshire
Matthew Findlay, head of UK Trails for Sony Music/Raymond Gubbay Ltd, said: “We are thrilled to launch a unique new Christmas Lights Trail. Our planning and preparation is well under way. There will be plenty to wow and surprise all visitors, young and old.”
Independent street food vendors will also bring a delicious twist, allowing visitors to complete the walk under the stars with a spiced winter warmer or hot chocolate.
The trail has been created by Culture Creative.
When will the trail be open to visitors?
The trail will be at Roundhay Park in Leeds from Thursday December 8 through until January 1.
It will open each day at 4.30pm and close at 10pm, with last entry at 8pm.
The trail will be completely closed to visitors on December 12, 13, 14, and 25.
How much does it cost?
Advanced admission for adults starts at £19.50, with tickets for children (aged three to 16) from £15.
Family tickets for two adults and two children are available from £70.
Visit christmasatroundhaypark.seetickets.com to book tickets for the attraction.