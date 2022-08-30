Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisers Sony Music say Christmas at Roundhay Park will offer visitors the chance to wander between striking light installations designed by a range of international artists, all carefully choreographed to a soundtrack of much-loved festive music.

From the flickering fire garden and wild wicker sculptures to magical and whimsical light creations, its ‘instant Christmas’ promises to provide picture perfect moments all the way.

Neon Tree by Culture Creative, My Christmas Trails. PIC: Richard Haughton/Sony Music

Matthew Findlay, head of UK Trails for Sony Music/Raymond Gubbay Ltd, said: “We are thrilled to launch a unique new Christmas Lights Trail. Our planning and preparation is well under way. There will be plenty to wow and surprise all visitors, young and old.”

Independent street food vendors will also bring a delicious twist, allowing visitors to complete the walk under the stars with a spiced winter warmer or hot chocolate.

The trail has been created by Culture Creative.

When will the trail be open to visitors?

The trail will be at Roundhay Park in Leeds from Thursday December 8 through until January 1.

It will open each day at 4.30pm and close at 10pm, with last entry at 8pm.

The trail will be completely closed to visitors on December 12, 13, 14, and 25.

How much does it cost?

Advanced admission for adults starts at £19.50, with tickets for children (aged three to 16) from £15.

Family tickets for two adults and two children are available from £70.