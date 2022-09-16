The city’s largest outdoor entertainment venue has confirmed its Winter Village will return for 2022, with the schedule to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Chow Down team said general entry will be free during the winter season, excluding special ticketed events such as the drag brunch or headline shows.

Organisers said: “Ever since we opened in Leeds, we’ve listened to your feedback and strived to keep developing Chow Down to ensure it’s the best possible place to experience amazing independent food, drink and entertainment in this great city we call home.

Chow Down will remove the general entry fee for its Winter Village as costs rise for Leeds households (Photo: Jo Ritchie)

"We understand that rising costs are making times uncertain for many households.

"With that and your feedback in mind, entry to the venue will now be free of charge for the vast majority of the time at Winter Village.”

The Temple Arches venue, which opened in 2020, hosts a rotating line-up of independent food and drink traders, as well as live entertainment.

Last year’s Winter Village saw Chow Down transformed into a winter haven, with a new Hutte two-storey bar and a rooftop curling club.

Oktoberfest is coming back to the Temple Arches venue (Photo: Andy Matheson)

Before the winter season kicks off, a special Oktoberfest event will return to Chow Down for the first time in two years.

It promises a celebration of everything Bavarian, including a selection of German beers, street food and lots of dancing.

Chapel Allerton’s Alley Cats will serve traditional bratwurst, as well as rotating world food kitchens – with Asado Kitchen and Luigi Street Food on weekend one, and Sabroso Street and the Asian Street Food Market on weekend two.

The Bavarian Strollers will provide foot-stomping entertainment, performing two 45-minute sets of live music at each session.

They've toured the world with their brand of oompah music and will bring Bavarian table dances to the Chow Down party, as well as plenty of German toasts or 'prosits’.

The Oktoberfest sessions will run on Friday September 23, Saturday September 24, Friday September 30 and Saturday October 1.