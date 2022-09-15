New Leeds cafe and bar KTA set to open in former Cafe 164 site - and it's hiring
A new business is set to replace a recently-closed Leeds cafe and bakery.
Cafe 164 announced the closure of its Munro House branch last month, after more than a decade in the city centre.
The owners said they were “extremely proud of what they had achieved”, but knew it was time to move on.
Signs have now gone up for a new business in the Duke Street premises – KTA cafe and bar.
It promises a “new concept” and the team behind the venue are now hiring baristas.
Anyone who is interested can email [email protected]
Cafe 164 opened its city centre branch for the last time on August 26, 11 years after it opened.
Originally a small coffee shop housed in an art gallery, the space evolved over the years to include a bakery, sandwich shop and smaller gallery.
The branch in Headingley will now become the main base for the business, open seven days a week.