Cafe 164 announced the closure of its Munro House branch last month, after more than a decade in the city centre.

The owners said they were “extremely proud of what they had achieved”, but knew it was time to move on.

Signs have now gone up for a new business in the Duke Street premises – KTA cafe and bar.

KTA cafe and bar will open in the former site of Cafe 164, Duke Street

It promises a “new concept” and the team behind the venue are now hiring baristas.

Anyone who is interested can email [email protected]

Cafe 164 opened its city centre branch for the last time on August 26, 11 years after it opened.

The new business is hiring for baristas

Originally a small coffee shop housed in an art gallery, the space evolved over the years to include a bakery, sandwich shop and smaller gallery.