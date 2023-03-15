News you can trust since 1890
Chow Down Leeds: Temple Arches venue to make announcement as it confirms reopening date for summer 2023

A popular outdoor entertainment venue in Leeds has announced its reopening date for the summer season.

By abbey maclure
Published 15th Mar 2023, 10:43 GMT- 1 min read

Chow Down will reopen on Friday April 7, with a new line-up of street food vendors, entertainment and more. The Temple Arches venue will make an announcement on the line-up at 5pm today (Wednesday).

First opened in April 2021, Chow Down now welcomes thousands of visitors through its gates every season – offering food and drink, live DJs and entertainment and activities. The venue was transformed into a winter wonderland for the Christmas season, with a Christmas tipi serving boozy hot chocolate, mulled wine, craft beers, mulled cider and cocktails.

Special events for the winter season included drag brunches, bingo lingo, comedy nights and dog socials. Chow Down hosts a rotating line-up of street food vendors, and last year saw businesses including Bento Box, Mans Market, Sabroso Street, Meat:Stack and Eat Like a Greek land on the site.

Chow Down has announced its reopening date for summer 2023
Bookings for the summer will open at 9am on Friday.

Leeds