Meat:Stack, an independent American-style eatery, will open on Bishopgate Street this Spring.

The brand was born as a pop-up in Newcastle’s Grainger Market before it opened its first high street restaurant in 2020.

It has been a hit with diners in the North East, serving juicy cheeseburgers with premium smashed patties, homemade sauces and mouth-watering toppings.

The Meat:Stack team have crafted a small yet perfectly-formed menu of double or triple cheeseburgers, sides, shakes and desserts

Each patty is crafted with a blend of rare and traditional beef cuts, sourced from award-winning free-range butcher's Block and Bottle.

The beef is smashed into a raging hot grill, smothered with cheese and all the trimmings, before being steamed to gooey perfection.

Menu highlights include the bestselling French Canadian, which comes loaded with streaky bacon, blue cheese, garlic butter, chilli-maple syrup, hash brown, American cheese and signature Stack Sauce.

The classic American West Coast Classic is simplicity at its finest with American cheese, house made Stack Sauce and shredded lettuce.

Fried chicken fiends will be all over the Turbocharger, made up of chicken tenders, baconnaise, pickled jalapenos, dry cure smoked streaky bacon, hash brown and Signature Buffalo sauce.

The sides menu includes the popular Pompeii Fries - beef dripping fries smothered with Stack Sauce, fiery ‘nduja sugo, basil oil and parmesan cheese.

The Filthy Fries combine crumbled blue cheese, Signature Buffalo and crispy onions.

Meat:Stack also serves Jersey Shakes with a range of flavour combinations, including Nutella, peanut butter and its own raspberry jam.

The Jersey soft serve ice cream comes topped with everything from Biscoff to ground coffee and maple syrup and there's a range of locally-brewed pale ales, as well as a refillable soda fountain.

Meat:Stack will open on Bishopgate Street in the spring, in the 34 Boar Lane building which has been recently transformed by investment firm Kinrise.

It will seat up to 60 diners and create up to 25 new jobs in Leeds, joining neighbours Mowgli and The Collective.

Meat:Stack director Allan Hyslop said: "Since we announced that we will be coming to Leeds, we cannot get over the incredible support we have had in the city.

"There is such a great food scene here and we cannot wait to be a part of that.

"Community is everything to us and we hope to be getting involved with as many businesses, creatives and foodie folk as we possibly can once we are open."